Beyond `tail -f`: powering up your sleuthing skills with Logstash+Kibana (hackernoon.com)
1 point by itsderek23 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Dude, you're about five years late to the train. You're doing nothing different from what was quite common when Kibana was written in PHP and Elasticsearch didn't even have 1.0.




