Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos (recode.net)
7 points by samsolomon 145 days ago



Now that's interesting. With Amazon creating their own online brands this is a clear attempt for Walmart to compete for an entirely different market from their current in store labels.




