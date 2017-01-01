Hacker News
Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos
recode.net
7 points
by
samsolomon
145 days ago
DanCarvajal
145 days ago
Now that's interesting. With Amazon creating their own online brands this is a clear attempt for Walmart to compete for an entirely different market from their current in store labels.
