We're looking for coding mentors for our on-demand mentorship startup (rookieup.com)
1 point by yguff88 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Hey all - I recently launched a mentorship marketplace and we're expanding into coding categories. Currently looking for programmers interested in being some of our launch mentors in these new categories (front-end, back-end, data science, full-stack, etc.). Mentors set their own availabilities and pricing.




