I am in my 60s, and while I still work on interesting projects as they come my way, the majority of my "tech time" is now spent studying and learning new things or doing deeper study of older technology. I consider myself to be very fortunate to have the financial resources and time to do this! I used to use neural networks in the 1980s for projects for SAIC and DARPA and in the last few years (like millions of other people) I have become very interested in deep learning, especially as it applies to natural language processing. This is a practical thing to study. Less practical: I am taking a deeper dive into Common Lisp and Scheme (I wrote books on each language for Springer-Verlag decades ago) studying not just practical applications but also getting deeper into both languages. This is not so beneficial financially but is a lot of fun.
That fact is what makes many people consider software development a dead-end job unless you get into management at which point the growing and learning becomes much more like other professions.
* I look quite young for my age (most put me closer to 25)
* I work in a small company. I'm an employee, but my role is closer to being entrepreneurial. I have significant
flexibility in our stack, tools, etc.
* I have no kids and rent my home.
I miss developing but try to do some on my spare time, but I have to be careful with IP because of my current contract states that anything I produce potentially is not owned by me.
My experience working as a developer was that it got exponentially harder when I got my kids. Kids suck up all your free time and then also a little bit of your working time. Especially when they are small and need to go to kindergarten, they need to be picked up early, cared for and have vacations.
Don't get me wrong, I love my kids and how I have changed as a parent - but it made it much more difficult to compete with developers without kids and without a partner.
why? imo, when I was without kids and a partner myself I was much more productive, I worked all the time, always giving 100% and then doing free overtime just to fix that hard issue that had ready by certain time and date.
It is difficult to compete with someone like that.
And it's not like going into middle management would bring a higher salary. And your job security would be worse. Every time there have been mergers or cuts, the first to be cut is not the specialized technicians but middle management.
That said that's just my experience. Obviously there are no absolutes and managerial roles are necessary for a medium to large company to function properly. It's a shame that things are the way they are in that regard.
Where I work periodically upper management decides there are too many middle managers and fires a bunch of them. Guys who went into management in their late 30s and 40s don't have enough experience to stand out as managers and haven't kept up enough to go back to the technical track. Most of them end up finding something, but it's usually not ideal (lower pay, longer commute, longer hours). Some call it quits and retire early.
Every few years someone from the company swings by my cubicle and asks me if I'd like to be a manager. I don't know whether to be flattered or insulted. Half those guys are gone by the time the question comes up again.
IMO the only way to do management in the US is to go to a prestigious school and start along a career path that puts you in the C-suite.
There are plenty of anecdotal information either way: I'm 45 and doing quite well as a software developer. So, no, not a dead-end job for me. On the other hand, I see less and less software developers my age or older in my company and others around.
So while I'm sure you will get a lot of anecdotal data in the comments, it would be great to get some actual statistically relevant data. Does anyone know any good source for this type of data?
If you have burnout maybe you should just switch jobs.
Sure, you will be a drive by coder and not every patch will land, but got the ones that do everyone wins.
No one wants him anymore. Too old. And he is just slightly over 40.
I doubt it would be different if he would be self employed....
