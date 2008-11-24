Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple: The Genius Behind Steve (2008) (fortune.com)
5 points by thomasstephn 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Would be interested to know what would have happened to Apple if say Ive became CEO. Steve knew what he was doing naming Tim CEO I think. Not sure about the wow factor, but cash pile is today ~10x what it was back then, and so is stock price (11/10/2008: 14.31, 04/13/2017: 141.91)


I think the stock also split so more like 70x stock growth!




