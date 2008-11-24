Hacker News
Apple: The Genius Behind Steve (2008)
fortune.com
5 points
by
thomasstephn
145 days ago
newbeee
145 days ago
Would be interested to know what would have happened to Apple if say Ive became CEO. Steve knew what he was doing naming Tim CEO I think. Not sure about the wow factor, but cash pile is today ~10x what it was back then, and so is stock price (11/10/2008: 14.31, 04/13/2017: 141.91)
drewdennison
144 days ago
I think the stock also split so more like 70x stock growth!
