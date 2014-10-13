http://blog.modernmechanix.com/the-floppy-rom-software-distr...
I was familiar with code coming on cassette - but I'd never heard of it on vinyl.
Was a fad for a while, to include a flexi cover disc upon computer magazines and sure beat the endless typing in pages of code to then go back and fix the mistakes and many mistakes that you would end up finding as errors and a correction in the next issue. Fun times and learned lots.
EDIT add- this is one of those disc's from that time https://www.discogs.com/No-Artist-ZX-81-VIC-20-Spectrum-Game...
There's definitely good reasons why cassettes were the preferred audio delivery mechanism for 8 bit games, even with all the trouble that rewinding and azimuth alignments caused.
http://www.kotaku.co.uk/2014/10/13/people-used-download-game...
And in Japan code over satellite TV https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellaview
Now the odd thing is that I bought many thousands of records, only in 12" or (rare) 10" size. Along the way I collected maybe three 7" singles, 10-20 photo colour discs, 50-100 coloured/transparent discs and precisely zero flexidiscs. To me they were not an incentive to buy a magazine or box of cereal, they had zero relevance to the music I was collecting.
Why was this?
Probably CD buyer remorse had something to do with it. A pressing of 1000 'white label' by the artist would be pure music, by the time it made it to CD it would have been remixed and licensed to a bigger label - a major label, yikes! So for my ears, CD was always inferior. Then there was the flexidisc - the music would be the Justin Beiber/Hanson grade stuff of the day, i.e. the stuff made by labels not artists. I think this article cherry picks the good from the bad, flexidiscs were bad, with as much appeal as the 99% of 'apps' you can get for your phone today.
play the flexi while it was on top of a normal
vinyl single, or place a coin or two somewhere
near the centre of the disc—some later Soundsheet
pressings actually contained a circle marked out
for where the coin, or coins, should best be placed
