Is the gender pay gap even real? We looked into it (medium.com)
10 points by transparentlabs 145 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite



I'm a man. I don't work in finance and don't get paid megabucks. I've had to work hard for what I have. I don't think I've been given any special treatment for being a man - in fact in my sector employers are so desperate to increase the number of women that possession of a vagina appears to drastically improve chances for advancement. I'm sick of being told, in effect, that the contents of my trousers mean that my accomplishments in life are problematic, whereas if those trouser contents were different those same accomplishments would be cause for celebration.

Where are all the feminists arguing for gender equality in the hazardous or unpleasant professions? Strange that increasing the number of female deep sea fisherman or refuse collectors never seems to part of their agenda.. almost like it's not equality they are after, but special treatment for women.


Why is this news?


How is this any worse/different than many popular articles on HN?


Lots of spam today




