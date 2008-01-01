Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How Thou Canst Maketh a Fine Program in Fortran
(
digitalocean.com
)
4 points
by
aleyan
145 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
leephillips
145 days ago
That was fun. Note that gfortran supports the coarrays of Fortran2008, which affords convenient SIMD computation. More people should at least be aware of modern Fortran.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: