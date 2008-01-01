Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Thou Canst Maketh a Fine Program in Fortran (digitalocean.com)
That was fun. Note that gfortran supports the coarrays of Fortran2008, which affords convenient SIMD computation. More people should at least be aware of modern Fortran.




