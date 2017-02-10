For those interested in more information about the shortage, here's an analysis from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service: https://gain.fas.usda.gov/Recent%20GAIN%20Publications/Potat...
>> Calbee spokeswoman "cited regulatory hurdles, which limit the amount of imported potatoes that can be used in products, as partly responsible for the shortage"
Japanese farmers are reliable voters. The evidence for an electoral motive, over a national security imperative, is Japanese farms' small plots and low yields [1]. The system is set up to maximise the number of farmers (i.e. voters who farm) over production.
For fruit, the size of the individual fruits is smaller in general, but much more flavorful. The yields are lower (and thus price more expensive), but that's what happens when fruit is bred for flavor rather than volume.
I imagine meat has something to do with the diet. I don't think Japanese farmers are feeding their cows human candy.
It's also probably due to the mentality that producers want specific kinds of potatoes for specific purposes and maybe only trust Japanese farmers to make the specific kind of potatoes the way they want them.
Wasn't sure if it was a strange form of nationalism, or a veiled lobbying effort by an interest group (the abundance of very small scale farmers across the countryside)
Much like energy. When everything is going rosy, relying on high % imports can be economically beneficial. In the case of extreme events like local or global wars, it leaves the country extremely fragile. Even outside wars, if there are drastic price increases in the global market then you are highly exposed. Look at OPEC, the power they wield and how they direct their efforts in essentially geo-political 'battles'.
I don't know much about it, but I suspect that energy and agricultural self-sufficiency are very important and underestimated factors in (developed) nation state security.
But people actually campaigning for it...
People, who rarely get worked up about anything that doesn't put money in their pocket or stroke their ego, giving enough of a damn to go out and campaign for it... well, OP said it directly: he wasn't sure whether it was about putting money in their pocket, or stroking their ego.
The apparent bias against resorting to importation also seems to indicate it is largely thinly-veiled protectionism and political cultivation of special interests.
Furthermore however intuitive it may seem it runs contrary to hundreds of years of economic orthodoxy, known as Ricardo's Comparative Advantage.
As with most things, it comes down to a trade-off: increased risk of disruptions from ecological events in return for a decreased risk from geopolitical situations. One is not inherently better than the other, but Japan has a preference for self-sufficiency as much as possible.
How so? Food security is being able to feed the country even when it's completely isolated, not having potato chips on store shelves.
So it's a legitimate concern many nation's have, even EU countries have similar programs.
In the US it has gotten out of hand, however.
Without protectionist regulation and subsidies European and American farming isn't competitive either.
(And if so, maybe one day will be thankful for those barriers and the genetic diversity they facilitate/protect.)
"She also cited regulatory hurdles, which limit the amount of imported potatoes that can be used in products, as partly responsible for the shortage."
No, it is primarily responsible for the shortage.
I want farmers to have jobs too. I'd still find it sad if that were the rationale here, though, because while protectionist measures can save jobs, they remain one of the worst tools to do so, typically costing several hundred thousand dollars per job.
Tire manufacturing jobs saved at $900,000 per job:
Textile jobs saved at a cost of $4 million per job:
Sugar quotas costing $800,000 per job:
Those are all US examples. Maybe the Japanese are better at saving jobs through protectionism and get a better return on their restrictions, but those are 10-100 times the salaries in those fields. It seems unlikely they are closing that gap.
Sadly there's just no free lunch. It's like the second law of thermodynamics for economies.
When you shut down economic activity to improve health and welfare, that's fine, you can accomplish a lot that's useful for society.
But when you try to shut down economic activity to create wealth, you generally pay far more than you were trying to save.*
* With the possible exception of infant industry protection, but that's controversial, and hardly an exact science. Either way, potato farming is hardly some new technology where Japan is likely to corner the global market once they build up a little more volume.
There's such a thing as no lunch though, a situation one may find themselves in if their job is re-accomodated to a global location with "higher economic efficiency".
The rock on the other side of this hard place though is that there's also no lunch at all for someone who can't afford basic foodstuffs because of tariffs and quotas block access to reasonably priced goods.
What's worse is that trade protections tend to be incredibly regressive, hitting those shopping for basic necessities hardest, far more than people who can buy yachts from whatever jurisdiction they like.
How do we confront this dilemma? How do we thread the needle? We've never really pulled it off correctly in the past... but there is a way to do it.
If you have real trade assistance programs, then you create a situation where every single person is better off under trade liberalization. The problem is we've talked a good game on trade assistance, but never done it right, and never really reevaluated what works and doesn't.
It doesn't mean three year retraining programs for people five years off from retirement. It's going to include mix of solutions, including some small taxes on goods likely to be imported and straight up wealth transfers to former employees. Relocation assistance or retraining if they want it, but some people won't.
If protectionism costs $800,000 per job, then this is easy. Just tax that good, give the worker their old $60k/yr salary for a few years, no questions asked, and let consumers pocket the difference. You could pay them $60k for life and we'd all still be better off, but some people might prefer a phase out, either way.
Is that a real threat though? I mean, we've had some form of equilibrium in economies for thousands of years, some people do better than others, but people more or less "get by". Whereas now, I have the feeling that we are very quickly getting into dangerous uncharted territory. I see very little reason why China couldn't make 70%++ of everything needed by the entire planet, with some exceptions here and there. And I don't see how UBI is going to solve that problem, if entire countries essentially no longer have any income, since they no longer do anything.
> If protectionism costs $800,000 per job
From a quick look at that report, the quote I found is "In 2006 a Commerce Department study found that three candy-making jobs are lost for each sugar growing and processing job saved by higher sugar prices."
Personally, I'd need something a bit more substantial before I'm going to believe the massive numbers thrown around on the cost of protectionism, especially considering the likelihood of them being propaganda.
Welp, that dead-ends conversations.
As a personal disclosure, I neither consider myself complicit with propagandists nor a total sucker. A partial sucker maybe...
I tossed three citations out there because I'm familiar with research on the topic and found those results fairly typical. But I get it, you don't find any of them particularly persuasive. You may not be inclined to listen to any countervailing evidence at this time. That's fine.
If you ever want to poke around at this topic again but are seriously skeptical about finding information you can trust, consider Googling the IGM forum.
The forum surveys economists across the political spectrum on various issues of economic policy.
You'll find massive splits on all sorts of issues, vast disagreements on how to best organize the economy. If you read the bios or works of the participants, the ideological differences of opinion will become fairly stark.
You might find that variety of opinions more reliable in and of itself, or you might simply find some individual you consider reputable on the forum.
From there you may find someone with interesting things to say that you'll trust more than me.
I don't expect you'll find a radically different view on trade, since there's fairly broad agreement that freer trade helps the average citizen, and helps society more than it hurts.
But who knows. Maybe I'm wrong.
Best of luck either way.
Grandparent didn't suggest a problem with protectionist regulations - simply that the regulation is the probable cause of the shortage. There is a link.
Japan is peculiarly vulnerable to potato shortages because it restricts imports, even when its own potato crop fails.
I mean, let's say all of your crops failed. So what? Just buy them from another country. It's a little more expensive, but better than starving.
So why do people starve? It's when your money can't buy anything from another country because people from other countries don't have faith in your currency. Or when you can't trade at all for some reason.
Famines are chiefly an economic problem.
Admittedly we are getting away from the example of Japan here where there isn't really a serious danger of famine either way without a drastic change in material conditions.
Obviously, the Irish Potato Famine was caused by bad government. Instead of being allowed to keep their own potatoes, the government of occupied Ireland, run by Britain, forced them to export them all.
South Korea had a massive shortage of chicken eggs last winter due to an avian influenza epidemic. It took only a few weeks for the government to start importing fresh eggs from abroad, something that had never been done before. It wasn't enough to get prices down to normal levels, but at least the government acted quick -- especially considering that the nation was in the middle of a Presidential scandal.
Unlike South Korea, Japan is essentially a single-party dictatorship. They can pass whatever laws they deem necessary if they really want to. I'm assuming that they don't want to, probably because there's someone who profits from high potato prices.
Japan‘s agricultural system was intended to be a temporary prop, to help agriculture recover after the War. The people would experience inflated prices and erratic supplies, but that was thought a price worth paying.
The system has been kept in place for decades longer than its stated purpose required. The forces that keep it in place are powerful, and democratic only in the loosest sense of the word.
And for the record, I don't think it was ever intended to be a temporary measure. The whole reason a million people died of hunger after WWII was because there was no local production of food. And not only that, there was no centralised food distribution system, so even when food became available, there was no way to get it to people.
Nobody that I know of complains about about the agricultural system here (granted, I live in a farming community :-) ). The only people I see complaining are people with foreign interests who want to dump their produce in order to destroy production in other places in the world (as a Canadian, I will say that our country has historically been one of the worst in the world for this).
The biggest problem is really that all of the farmers are dying of old age and nobody in their families want to continue, so I suspect that the "pretty major" thing will probably happen sooner rather than later. I feel strangely thankful to Trump for killing TPP so that the solution is less likely to be selling out to foreign interests.
I did (granted, I have a background in Economics).
Tell a Japanese how much a tin of tomatoes costs in Japan compared to the US or the EU, or a mango, or even a packet of generic acetaminophen (paracetamol) for that matter.
Now ask them why. Nine times out of ten, they’ll say something about the Japanese culture of quality and attention to detail. To be fair, Japan often does demand higher standards, but that’s not nearly enough to explain the full price discrepancy.
They don‘t complain because they don‘t know what’s going on.
The government also disallows the sale of farming land. This ensures that you don't have a few mega operations taking over all of the farm land. If you want to start farming in Japan, you will have no problem because land is available. If you want to start farming in the UK? Good luck unless you have millions of pounds to get started. Even then you probably won't be able to get any land.
In order to ensure that the land is in productive use, land owners get government subsidies when it is. Again, this ensures that land is available for farming.
Compare the amount of money that Japanese farmers get for their produce to US or European farmers. Compare the markup that US and European distributors charge to that of the JA. If you think Japanese farmers don't know what's going on, I think you are very much mistaken.
In Japan, a farmer’s vote has roughly twice the weight of an urbanite’s.
In a sense, their society has chosen this structure, in which case it's not even a subsidy, it is the natural price.
Good, they can do something more useful with their time because Japan does not have a comparative advantage in farming. Having farms in Japan is very inefficient, since there are better regions to grow these crops.
Sure, you can't displace these farmers tomorrow, but slowly increasing the imports is a good idea. For one thing, it would decrease the cost of living for the average Japanese person, even if farmers are negatively affected.
Why is a farmer more important than a city dweller?
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/10/trump-and-abe-us-may-struggle...
indeed, it seems it's hard to get a good trade deal with Japan (asking for low tariffs on American imports)
You don't need to import to avoid the single point of failure. You just need to not have _one_ region where most of your production is.
Singapore McDonald's ran out of curry dip due to the port congestion. Which was really funny to me because the dip was manufactured in the states even if it's not consumed there.
Rice --domesticated in China
Corn --Mexico
Wheat --Middle east
Its also quite important to many parts of Asia.
Edit: the impact of the columbian exchange on the world doesnt get enough attention.
(Video for columbian exchange cassava crash course world.history)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQPA5oNpfM4
> Twitter users sent encouraging tweets to Calbee, which apologized for the crunch via its official Twitter account.
Props to Japanese for being encouraging, instead of negative!
(And yes, I realize n=1, etc. etc.)
I was hoping for TPP to be accepted, but now I am just going to leave the country.
1. Young people here don't want to be farmers either, the ones that do want (me for Example) can't afford the land price anyway.
2. Because exporting the same thing over and over again is way more profitable than selling food to locals, most farms focus on those, we have regions where people eat poorly in the middle of gigantic eucalyptus fields that replaced all farms.
3. Point 2 is so bad we actually import lots of food, most notoriously most of our wheat is imported, some places even sell imported pasta, and most of the imports are mass production crap, for example giant apples with no taste, wheat that only works to make very soft crappy pasta that never befome al dente and has excessive amounts of gluten.
I actually envy Japan and other countries that defend their food security.
That said, fresh produce in the US sucks. Every European country I've visited has had notably better produce. I had a garden salad in Italy that actually made me pause and go, "Oh, these aren't supposed to be a form of self-flagellation in the name of health. These is actually delicious food." I rarely have that experience with US produce.
They also had bags of potatoes for sale.
Lots of jagariko and other things which are made from potato powder, which I assume is allowed to be imported.
Japan isn't the only nation to do this, of course. But they're one of the worst.
Yeah, if only they gave up their autonomy and local agriculture to have more access to chips from abroad.
Like I said, everyone does this to some extent. But Japan is among the worst
It would allow imports to prevent shortages in the market without killing the local producers because there is no reason to stop buying from local producers if the imported goods cannot be sold at a price lower than what the local producers are willing to bear. Distributors would continue buying local, while also adding some imports as a cushion against production fluctuations.
Tax the difference between the local market price and the lower imported good price, when the imports are cheaper. Don't tax when the import is at the same cost/more expensive.
You can always allow for more chips whenever you really want. Reversing a damaged trade deficit or self-sustainability? Not so much, and not anywhere near as fast.
Given that the country is heavily in debt, it's pretty fiscally irresponsible to continue with such a handout.
Or should they leave the feeding of their entire population up to the whims of the US government? I think the last election should make obvious the folly in that line of reasoning.
Corporate involvement in agriculture is restricted by the Agricultural Land Law and related laws. Joint stock companies are permitted to participate in the farming sector in two ways. One is as “agricultural production corporations,” which can be established anywhere in the country and are allowed not only to lease farmland but also to acquire ownership rights. These corporations, though, are subject to various conditions, including that they derive over half of their sales from agriculture; that over three-quarters of the total voting rights are held by full-time farmers, farmland rights providers, agricultural cooperatives, and other parties involved in farming; and that full-time farmers account for a majority of the company’s directors. In addition, only joint stock companies that restrict stock transfers are eligible for this status. In short, this designation is for incorporated family-run farms, rather than for ordinary companies.
...
At the time it was enacted, the Agricultural Land Law did not even envisage the possibility of farmland being owned or cultivated by corporate entities. [2]
Even the Agriculture Minister conceded this problem in 2008, but little has changed over the last decade.
At his inaugural press conference in September 2008, newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intention to reform Japan's farmland system in the following statement.
"I recognize that the biggest problem in Japanese agriculture lies, in fact, in the farmland system. The crux of the matter, to put it in extreme terms, is that we need a mechanism in which farmland becomes concentrated in the hands of those who are ready and willing to farm it, regardless of whether they are individuals or corporations. We have to put in place a farmland system that includes effective incentives to make this happen. This may raise fears that farms could be resold for speculative purposes or used as illegal dumping grounds, but we must focus on the sickness currently afflicting agriculture and must not lose sight of the way things ought to be. Another problem is that even though there are legal guarantees in place to ensure that farmland is not used for purposes other than farming, many aspects of this mechanism are, in reality, ineffective. I do not believe that such practices as having municipal leaders make recommendations on the use of farmland are truly effective in addressing this issue."
The first half of Ishiba's statement addresses the issue of corporate entry into the agricultural sector, which farmers' organizations have claimed will lead to joint-stock companies reselling farmland for residential or other development or using it for the illegal dumping of industrial waste. The second half addresses the problem that rules empowering municipalities to forcibly transfer unused land to other farmers in order to prevent the abandonment of farmland have become dead letters and do not fulfill their intended function.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geography_of_Japan
[2] http://www.tokyofoundation.org/en/articles/2008/let-corporat...
[3] http://www.tokyofoundation.org/en/articles/2008/the-issues-i...
In the US, corporate farms = animal abuse, complete indifference to pollution, and a general lack of accountability to the communities the farms are a part of. Furthermore, it has decimated rural communities across the US.
some excerpts:
Losing Farmland That Is Essential to Food Security
Of the 2.5 million hectares of farmland that Japan has lost over the past 50 years-equivalent to the total area of rice paddies in Japan today-about half has been converted for residential or industrial use.
The end result of this situation is that town halls, pachinko parlors, and other buildings are constructed in the middle of rice fields, leaving Japan's farmland riddled with holes like a moth-eaten dress. Developments like this not only do nothing to lower costs by enabling farmers to consolidate; they even block the sun from surrounding farmland.
France has secured its farmland resources by clearly delineating urban areas from agricultural areas through zoning and by limiting the benefits of agricultural policies to full-time farmers who derive at least half of their income from farming and expend at least half of their labor in farming, thus actively concentrating farmland in the hands of these farmers. These policies have enabled France to raise its food self-sufficiency ratio from 99% to 122% and the average size of its farms from 17 hectares to 52 hectares (as of 2005).
(note: you can collect your farmer's subsidy by being a "part time" farmer and using your land very unproductively. Productivity doesn't matter to these people since they just want to hit the bare minimum requirement to get their handout. My own maternal grandfather was one such part time farmer -- though not as unproductive as some.)
The Issue of Corporate Involvement
Farmers' groups strongly oppose the acquisition of farmland by joint stock companies, claiming that it would encourage land speculation. It is not joint stock companies but farmers themselves, however, who have profited by converting half of the 2.5 million hectares of lost farmland to other uses-equivalent to the total area of rice paddies in Japan today.
Corporate ownership allows for legal structures and arrangements that introduces flexibility into this traditionally all-or-nothing arrangement. [2]
Also, corporate ownership structures allow farm operators to pool the risk and capital requirements of a larger scale operation. Business loans that limit personal liability in the event of insolvency is greatly preferable to personal loans when undertaking expansion and improvement towards the preexisting operation.
I'd appreciate it if you could explain to me how corporate ownership of farmland by virtue of corporate ownership alone would reduce land productivity, as you have asserted. While I certainly agree that factory farming methods have created problems with antibacterial and hormonal health, greenhouse gas production, etc., I have a difficultly seeing how such abusive practices would decrease land productivity, separate from the other problems they cause.
[1] http://www.maff.go.jp/j/pr/aff/1207/spe1_02.html
[2] "Creating Jobs Through the Specified Corporation Lease Program" http://www.tokyofoundation.org/en/articles/2008/let-corporat...
Japan already has such laws. They simply circumvent them and build more and more seven-elevens on agricultural land.
The current handout to family farmers (many of whom produce paltry crops and own tiny parcels) and their collective lobbying efforts to continue the country's protectionist farming policies is a handout to these rent seekers and stifles the actual long term agricultural output of the country.
Not sure if it's due to the potatoes, but the quality is undeniably (to my taste) higher.
[0] https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=japan+K...
As for why that happens; the farmers are (were?) a huge political ally for the LDP. (The TPP was going to be a huge change for that, but alas, it won't be happening..)
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/04/16/national/tokyo-s...
They will emerge alive from this potato calamity, trust me.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-39613313
