Idea for HN: Ideas for HN
2 points by Razengan 141 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Given the userbase of HN, I'm surprised that this isn't already a thing:

Pitching ideas for things and services that you've identified a necessity for, or would just like to see in the world, but do not have the time, resources or motivation to build yourself.

It could become a tradition like Ask HN, Show HN.




>It could become a tradition like Ask HN, Show HN.

Since I see these threads regularly enough, I think it's already an unofficial tradition.




