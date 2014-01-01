Ask HN: How to get a developer job anywhere in Europe

tl;dr: Indian developer trying to get a job in Europe. Decent resume, though not stellar. Does not want to get a master's degree from Europe inorder to have access to the job market. Any chance? The looong version: 24 year old Indian developer who wants to see the world here. Financing an extended trip across Europe on Indian income is difficult, if not impossible. So I thought, hey, if there is such a high demand for quality developers, why not move to Europe? questions: 1. Is it even possible to get a job in a EU country without getting a degree there? I do not want to spend 2 years of my life trying to get a master's degree that I do not need just to have access to a job market. In other words, can I get a work visa anywhere in Europe without having an offer in hand? 2. Assuming that a degree in the target country is not required, what would be the best approach to applying for jobs? Apply online? Board a plane, rent an apartment in say Berlin and THEN start applying online? 3. I think applying from India will hurt my chances, since potential employers might look at me as just another Indian trying to escape the country into greener pastures. Any 'hacks' to get around this? (apart from a very impressive portfolio - which i do not have. I'm alright, maybe even good, but not stellar/rockstar) background: 1. 2 years experience in javascript and java with a US based enterprise data management company that makes backup software. Not another Indian outsourcing shop. Working from India. 2. GSoC 2014. 3. A few small side projects P.S: Getting ANY developer job anywhere geographically close to Europe would suffice. I should earn enough to afford roaming around europe on weekends, that's it.