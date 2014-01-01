Ask HN: How to get a developer job anywhere in Europe

|tl;dr:
Indian developer trying to get a job in Europe. Decent resume, though not stellar. Does not want to get a master's degree from Europe inorder to have access to the job market. Any chance?
The looong version:
24 year old Indian developer who wants to see the world here. Financing an extended trip across Europe on Indian income is difficult, if not impossible. So I thought, hey, if there is such a high demand for quality developers, why not move to Europe?
questions:
1. Is it even possible to get a job in a EU country without getting a degree there? I do not want to spend 2 years of my life trying to get a master's degree that I do not need just to have access to a job market. In other words, can I get a work visa anywhere in Europe without having an offer in hand?
2. Assuming that a degree in the target country is not required, what would be the best approach to applying for jobs? Apply online? Board a plane, rent an apartment in say Berlin and THEN start applying online?
3. I think applying from India will hurt my chances, since potential employers might look at me as just another Indian trying to escape the country into greener pastures. Any 'hacks' to get around this? (apart from a very impressive portfolio - which i do not have. I'm alright, maybe even good, but not stellar/rockstar)
background:
1. 2 years experience in javascript and java with a US based enterprise data management company that makes backup software. Not another Indian outsourcing shop. Working from India.
2. GSoC 2014.
3. A few small side projects
P.S: Getting ANY developer job anywhere geographically close to Europe would suffice. I should earn enough to afford roaming around europe on weekends, that's it.
1) Put some effort into a side project, in my case a SaltStack tutorial that I'd wanted to do for a while.
2) Go to a conference (PyCaribbean) and meet people.
3) Reach out to recruiters in the cities I was targeting.
4) Reach out to recruiters who had emailed me in the past 2 years and to ask if they had any contacts in Europe.
#2 and #3 seem to have been the most valuable. If you want to move to Ireland, Michael Diver is communicative, ethical, and responsive.
Also, some logistical tips:
- Use https://calendly.com/ to schedule phone interviews across timezones without off-by-one errors or a lot of back-and-forth.
- When interviewing over skype, have a phone line or page on https://appear.in/ room at the ready.
- If you decide to stay in a hostel rather than hotel or airbnb, it is worth asking what type of mattress they have. http://rainymood.com/ and an external battery charger are a necessity if you want to do this.
I'd be happy to help more if you give me a bit more detail on what type of company you're interested in working for. If you're open to living in London, I really like the place I'm working and would be happy to introduce you. Our interview process looks a bit like https://gocardless.com/blog/redesigning-the-devops-interview... My email is in my profile, so feel free to get in touch.