Ask HN: Does anyone else see the black line?
2 points by romellogoodman 140 days ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
There's a black line at the top of Hacker News. Does everyone else see this or know what is it for?



https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14118290

They should really make the bar link to the discussion page or even just add a sticky link to the top of the results because this happens every time they add the bar.


First time I've seen it. When was the last time?

I like it as a subtle effect - it should really be a)clickable to the relevant post, or b) have a mouse over text. (both options would still fall into to minimalist style of HN).


6 months ago, from people asking about it. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12207356


It's a sign of the coming techpocalypse.


Which is to say, yes, you are not seeing things.




