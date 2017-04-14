Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Uber Is Losing a Billion Dollars per Quarter
(
boardingarea.com
)
2 points
by
imartin2k
121 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
beagle3
121 days ago
Back in 2000, the saying was "we lose a little bit on every deal, but we make up for it in volume". Seems like Uber is along the similar path. History never quite repeats, but it often rhymes.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: