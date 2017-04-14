Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber Is Losing a Billion Dollars per Quarter (boardingarea.com)
2 points by imartin2k 121 days ago



Back in 2000, the saying was "we lose a little bit on every deal, but we make up for it in volume". Seems like Uber is along the similar path. History never quite repeats, but it often rhymes.




