Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Best way to connect 2 bluetooth headsets to each other? RasPi as gateway?
3 points by Andrenid 117 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
I have 2 pairs of Bose QC35 bluetooth headsets. I'd like them to be able to talk to each other. In theory, it feels like it should be as simple as getting a RasPi, 2 bluetooth dongles (or use onboard + 1 dongle) so both can pair to the RasPi at once, then with some software making the line-in from one go to the headphones of another, and vice versa.

I've spent a while googling but can't find any reference to anyone having done this. Not with a RasPi, not with anything. There's a few proprietary "bluetooth intercom" systems for motorbikes etc, but I want to do this myself.

Has anyone done anything like this, or have any ideas? Which language/libraries would be best to write an app that "marries" both bluetooth connections? I'm very new to non-web programming so I have no idea where to start.




QC35 headphones can already talk to each other using the Bose Connect app


Yeh sorry I should've been more clear. The idea is for a "gateway" type device that any 2 bluetooth headsets could connect to and talk to each other. The QC35s are just what I own that I can use for testing and getting this working.


Streaming bluetooth data through an RPi is at best unreliable.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: