Davy Crockett (nuclear device) (wikipedia.org)
I was reading about the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GBU-43/B_Massive_Ordnance_Air_...) that was used in Afghanistan yesterday, and remembered that lots of tactical nukes were developed during the cold war. The Davy Crockett was a nuclear gun that could fire a warhead with about the same yield as a MOAB. They manufactured about 2100 of these guns in the late 50s. It was a crazy time.




