There needs to be a discussion about the black bar. Several people including myself commented about it in the Bob Taylor thread [1] but were flagged. Even some very measured comments were flagged and hidden, so I believe there is a need for a venue to have an open discussion about this. I believe the black bar was, at a time, a nice touch. However in recent times it seems on the nose to have someone behind the curtains deciding who does and doesn't get a black bar. I personally think it is exclusionary and inappropriate and should completely stop. It's obviously a contentious subject so I would like to put the idea out there for discussion. [1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14118290