I am looking for FEEDBACK for "ducument.com", which i created couple of days back.
Purpose of ducument.com
1. Ease of NDA signing online.
2. Password protection to documents.
3. Making money with documents by setting the price.
It was for people including me, where if i had to share some IDEA or proposal to many people i don't have to create word-document and share with asking to sign NDA before and than re-sending original document after their sign.
Also due to rise in too much of virus or malware binding with docs file always intrigue me to create product where there is no such fear of getting infected.
I created this product so that freelancer or any people who shares document day-day can found it useful.
Let me know, what do you think about this product.
Thanks
1. The name of the website is confusing which is different from being unrelated to the subject matter as would be the case with a random made up name. Probably does not matter right away.
2. It is not immediately clear how the site protects the user's documents from being read by employees/contractors etc. of Ducument.
I am curious about the technologies used to insure document security and malware protection as well as signature verification.
Good luck.
2. documents are created online with editor and the URL are generated for each docs.
Mostly nowadays doc files or pdf files are binded with trojan and RAT, thus in order to prevent user from getting infected, this product was created.
Also, NDA was PIA , thus i had to create an easy NDA option where user can right away sign online and view the documents.
In-order to prevent misleading signature, there is option where doc author can set require approval even after signing NDA, so that he can himself verify, if signature is not misleading. After verifying from his panel, he can approve or deny the view of document to user.
It's all online in portal.
