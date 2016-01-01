Example: Items that the chef wants to sell - I want everything to sell, fairly evenly (to keep my stock rotating and to minimise wastage.)
The no dollar sign? Yeah - that's pretty damn common, I do it myself.
Box's? No - i prefer clean menus, with nice designs (personal preference to a sketch of plated items in the background).
Overall I believe its a pretty bland write up, and really doesn't cover a lot of how menus are really designed.
Source: I'm currently the head chef of a high end restaurant (and former executive chef) and am going on 17 years experience.
Because of course they were going to say "our customers are our cash cows and we herd them into choosing quick-to-prepare, high profit dishes."
I live in a small quiet town, and I have a couple of neighbourhood cafes and restoraunts where I go several times a week, and most of the customers live nearby, too. Difference in attitude with typical tourist traps is immense. Different business models, different behaviour.
I guess I'm not their target market. I'm sure I'm not alone on this one. I see unfamiliar terms and will never order that item. I like to know what I'm eating. Sometimes if I'm feeling adventurous I will Google the unfamiliar item.
That's why they have some ultra familiar stuff next to the exotic fair, for your like...
Yeah, I see.
