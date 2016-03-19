Ask HN: Learn in weekend, what resources you suggest?

So, what are the topics that you suggest to learn in weekend ( Saturday and Sunday - Full day )? It would be also good if you suggest resources as well.
If you're interested in systems programming and want to try something new, I can recommend learning Nim: https://nim-lang.org/learn.html
If you're into PL implementation, you can't go wrong with: http://buildyourownlisp.com/ or http://www.craftinginterpreters.com/ or http://aosabook.org/en/500L/a-python-interpreter-written-in-...
If you want to try your hand at front-end web development, VueJs is pretty great: https://vuejs.org/
"How Learning Works" (I review it here: https://codewithoutrules.com/2016/03/19/how-learning-works/)
"Peak" https://www.amazon.com/Peak-Secrets-New-Science-Expertise/dp...
Gar Klein's books, in particular "The Power of Intuition" https://www.amazon.com/Power-Intuition-Feelings-Better-Decis...
With that in mind, focusing on all the soft skills, topics like public Speaking, interacting with coworkers and clients, leadership, and time estimating. https://www.mindtools.com has a lot of info on everything but time estimates, and I can't honestly give you any credible sources on improving that.
That and design patterns.
I also think it can be learned in a weekend. At least up to a certain degree.
Here are some resources http://stackoverflow.com/a/2759417
Just tutorials: https://hn.algolia.com/?query=tutorial&sort=byPopularity&pre...
Online courses databases: Edx, Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare and Youtube.
http://findlectures.com/?p=1&class1=Technology
These work well for weekend learning, because they tend to stand on their own.
EDIT: If you're looking for something along the lines of technologies or framework or something else, refer other comments.
There are also the sequels: 201,301 and 401 versions. You can cover them in a Day or two.
I don't belong to them now but I really enjoyed them in the past
Your question is way too broad. If you mean tech topics, it's perhaps time to find another job; if any topics at all, just follow your interests.
