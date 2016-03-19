Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Learn in weekend, what resources you suggest?
64 points by chauhankiran 114 days ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite
I am full time developer so it is hard for me to keep learning everyday except weekend days. But, that does not mean I do not want to learn other things.

So, what are the topics that you suggest to learn in weekend ( Saturday and Sunday - Full day )? It would be also good if you suggest resources as well.




If you're interested in Python and Web Development, the Django tutorial is one of the best written tutorials I've ever seen: https://www.djangoproject.com/start/

If you're interested in systems programming and want to try something new, I can recommend learning Nim: https://nim-lang.org/learn.html

If you're into PL implementation, you can't go wrong with: http://buildyourownlisp.com/ or http://www.craftinginterpreters.com/ or http://aosabook.org/en/500L/a-python-interpreter-written-in-...

If you want to try your hand at front-end web development, VueJs is pretty great: https://vuejs.org/


I'd suggest learning more about how to learn better, so that you can learn more on the job. Then you can spend your weekend doing something other than coding. Some useful books:

"How Learning Works" (I review it here: https://codewithoutrules.com/2016/03/19/how-learning-works/)

"Peak" https://www.amazon.com/Peak-Secrets-New-Science-Expertise/dp...

Gar Klein's books, in particular "The Power of Intuition" https://www.amazon.com/Power-Intuition-Feelings-Better-Decis...


You should read a book or two on not be condescending, some people enjoy learning outside the workplace, or want to learn things that aren't related to their work.


Learning how to learn better will help with all of those! I read all three books in last 3 years and I found them quite useful personally (learning on the job and off the job).


Depending on your experience in C, the text editor in C tutorial [0] that was posted here recently may be good for you. There is good discussion in that post of other similarly sized projects as well.

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14046446


I went through this tutorial the day it was posted. I can't recommend it highly enough. It is extremely well written and hits a lot of lower level concepts like bit-shifting ASCII characters and terminal configuration commands.


If you are interested in graphics programming, learning ray tracing in a weekend series is a great resource. [1][2][3]

[1] https://www.amazon.com/Ray-Tracing-Weekend-Minibooks-Book-eb... [2]https://www.amazon.com/Ray-Tracing-Next-Week-Minibooks-ebook... [3]https://www.amazon.com/Ray-Tracing-Rest-Your-Minibooks-ebook...


I don't know your experience level or career goals, but I find that focusing on skills you may need to know later, that may not be a part of your job/skill set now well worth the effort.

With that in mind, focusing on all the soft skills, topics like public Speaking, interacting with coworkers and clients, leadership, and time estimating. https://www.mindtools.com has a lot of info on everything but time estimates, and I can't honestly give you any credible sources on improving that.

That and design patterns.


I'm a designer, but one of the most useful things I learned, after Python, is RegEx. I use it all the time in Sublime Text for "Find and Replace". Saves me a lot of time.

I also think it can be learned in a weekend. At least up to a certain degree.

Here are some resources http://stackoverflow.com/a/2759417


Maybe you can help me with a question I've had for a while. Is RegEx good to use in code itself? If I recall correctly, when I was learning PHP I kept hearing people say don't use RegEx. It left me confused on what good uses for RegEx are.


RegEx is a part of language so it is totally okay to use it. But, it might happen that you are using it in wrong way so other developers said that. Such as parsing HTML using RegEx is bad practice.


Thank you!


Whatever you want to learn, you might also want to buy a paper book on the subject, e.g., one of the O'Reilly books. Interacting with paper is a qualitatively different experience from interacting with a screen, and you may find (as I do) that it is effective to switch from one to the other as your mood and location varies.


https://coursefriend.com/ is my side project that helps people find courses for stuff they want to learn. Let me know what you think


If you want to learn Python: https://pythonspot.com

Just tutorials: https://hn.algolia.com/?query=tutorial&sort=byPopularity&pre...

Online courses databases: Edx, Coursera, Udemy, Skillshare and Youtube.


Yes i already search on EdX, and found David's Introduction to Computing using Python interesting.


There are a ton of great conference videos available, depending on your interest -

http://findlectures.com/?p=1&class1=Technology

These work well for weekend learning, because they tend to stand on their own.


Learning to use tools such a editors(Vim), IDEs can always come in handy. You can get through the basics and learn along as you use.

EDIT: If you're looking for something along the lines of technologies or framework or something else, refer other comments.


Nice suggestion, any resources on Vim? Resources i mean which can be cover within a week. Its okay if it contains only basis things.


Here's one I followed myself. https://www.linux.com/learn/vim-101-beginners-guide-vim

There are also the sequels: 201,301 and 401 versions. You can cover them in a Day or two.


https://vim-adventures.com/


I'd advise you to checkout codescho ol. They have tracks that cover a topic in about a weekend, often in an entertaining way.

I don't belong to them now but I really enjoyed them in the past


You can learn a lot about compilers and C while learning Nim - https://nim-lang.org


Well, I'm also a full time developer but I learn new things on my job almost every day.

Your question is way too broad. If you mean tech topics, it's perhaps time to find another job; if any topics at all, just follow your interests.


I love learning tech topics that I have not no hope of using in my job though. I ain't learning about akka or EJB in my spare time for example!


Do you have list of topics ?


May my ques. description confuse you, what i am trying to say is to learn something which can take a weekend ( its okay if I learn basis only ) and stretched myself.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: