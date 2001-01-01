Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Measures of Complexity: A non-exhaustive list (2001) [pdf] (mit.edu)
92 points by breck 115 days ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite



From the same author this MOOC (Introduction to Information Theory):

https://www.complexityexplorer.org/tutorials/55-introduction...

Recommended for (Introduction to Renormalization):

https://www.complexityexplorer.org/tutorials/67-introduction...


Measuring computational complexity with dollars is a time dependent expression of complexity, since that value will change in the future due to cheaper and better hardware.

An expression line number of operations or expression via Landau symbols is timeless and can be individually mapped to costs.


That list is pretty ad-hoc, and doesn't seem to be carefully curated. Fair enough, one has to start somewhere, but ...

There is clearly a great deal of overlap, e.g. Minimum Description Length, algorithmic complexity and information theoretic entropy.

There are also many well-understood relationships between different forms of complexity, e.g. between space and time complexity.

Some appear to be less formal than others, e.g. what is "cost" what is "crypticity"?

Finally, regarding the broad distinctions, in what sense are the "difficulty of description" and the "degree of organization" even different?


I think he just didn't define complexity at all, just gave ways of measuring whatever he means.

But of course it's a tough topic. If measuring bit length of the explanation is a valid way of measuring something's complexity, then the measuring method itself is pretty complex


I spend nearly all of my effort on "3. Degree of organization." I figure if I can get this right in first the most homoiconic way possible, and secondly with the shortest code possible then I get the first two points mostly for free.

It is also why I loathe inheritance. When I read unstructured code written for inheritance I don't see the same path and flow control that the computer sees. I just see a bunch of global classes and public/private/static declarations like a million tiny islands or grains of sand. To me this is a mess.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lacunarity

One of my favorite measures


Cyclomatic complexity might be a go to measure for algorithms.




