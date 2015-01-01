Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Automated Ten Language Translations via Google Translate (simpleplanner.io)
Simple Planner is written in Yii a PHP Framework.

In 2015 (just prior to my brain surgery), I wrote how to use Google Translator to automate translation of your Yii App: https://code.tutsplus.com/tutorials/localize-your-web-applic...

I had forgotten about writing that. But, I remembered, and almost instantly, most of my app was fully translated in 10 languages.




