I changed my Windows 10 back to Windows 7 due to Windows 10 breaking some software I need. When I tried to plug the devices back into my Windows 7 PC I got the error it can't find the driver or read the USB device. The USB Thumb Drive got very hot and I had to unplug it, fearing it might start a fire. My WD Passport was the same way, can't access it and all the files I backed up to it are lost.
I'm not sure if my Son's PC had some sort of virus that infects USB devices, or an electrical problem on some USB ports? I don't want to keep trying different USB devices to figure out what is wrong with it.
