Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Unknown USB Device (Device Descriptor Request Failed) Windows 10 (youprogrammer.com)
3 points by dheerajtiwari 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



My son's Windows 10 Gaming PC had problems reading USB devices on some ports (His mouse and keyboard are USB based) but a USB thumb drive and WD Passport could not connect and we tried all of those things on the website linked here.

I changed my Windows 10 back to Windows 7 due to Windows 10 breaking some software I need. When I tried to plug the devices back into my Windows 7 PC I got the error it can't find the driver or read the USB device. The USB Thumb Drive got very hot and I had to unplug it, fearing it might start a fire. My WD Passport was the same way, can't access it and all the files I backed up to it are lost.

I'm not sure if my Son's PC had some sort of virus that infects USB devices, or an electrical problem on some USB ports? I don't want to keep trying different USB devices to figure out what is wrong with it.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: