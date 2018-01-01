Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What is the point of https://News.YCombinator.com/s.gif
4 points
by
dharness
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Is it just me, or was that black bar at the top of HN not there before?
bfung
11 months ago
It's usually put up when a notable person to the hn/yc crowd has passed away.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14118290
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14118290