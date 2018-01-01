Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What is the point of https://News.YCombinator.com/s.gif
4 points by dharness 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Is it just me, or was that black bar at the top of HN not there before?



It's usually put up when a notable person to the hn/yc crowd has passed away.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14118290




