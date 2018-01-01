I haven't watched this yet, but I'm surprised there was another interview after the previous interview Lunduke had with RMS on the Linux Action Show did not go over well: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=radmjL5OIaA
Essentially, Lunduke was still mostly an Apple developer at the time and got in an argument after RMS said he should just go work in a factory or in the woods and Lunduke said that he needed to feed his family.
> Item not available
> The item is not available due to issues with the item's content.
I haven't watched this yet, but I'm surprised there was another interview after the previous interview Lunduke had with RMS on the Linux Action Show did not go over well: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=radmjL5OIaA
Essentially, Lunduke was still mostly an Apple developer at the time and got in an argument after RMS said he should just go work in a factory or in the woods and Lunduke said that he needed to feed his family.