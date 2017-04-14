[1] https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/04/why-zelda-breath-of-t...
Oh, you'd be surprised. Since Nintendo officially left Brazil, all copies sold here are imported that way.
My friend just got a Switch and absolutely loves it. He has been playing Zelda nearly non-stop since he got it.
I think a more interesting question to ask is why are phone manufacturers so insistent on burning battery life on 400 PPI and higher displays that add little benefit for most people.
These high res phones make for nice VR displays but I can't believe that's more than a small niche.
Makes more sense to me as a factor than panel cost/availability (like you say, there are cheap devices with denser screens) or some hard CPU/GPU limitation (since it can output 1080p docked).
Maybe in a year or two, with a revised GPU or the next process node or whatever, they do a Switch HD that delivers the better resolution, maintaining battery life. (Or they go for no-glasses 3D like the 3DS. That would be pretty counter to mobile gadget trends, but this is Nintendo.)
Though subjectively the Switch isn't all that innovative like the Wii. Also, I do not see a ton of compelling games scheduled, as the next game is Super Mario Kart 8 which is a rehash from the Wii U.
Im hoping Microsoft's next console has some innovative features like their Illumiroom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGGMv9RnJIA
If I was still a student that alone would be a killer feature for me, since I could bring it into school to play with friends without having to own multiple consoles between us.
I wasn't really a fan of the previous few generations of Nintendo consoles, but I do think they knocked it out of the park this time. The Switch is an marvelously designed piece of gaming hardware.
botw is worth 300€??
Simpler the better. Which brings in the question of cost/complexity vs benefits. Which seems pretty high here.
Every company innovates. Innovation is not a synonym for revolution. No one buys innovation.
NES was just a box to play Mario. Wii was just a box to play Wii Sports. Gameboy was a Tetris machine. Gameboy Color was a Pokemon machine.
