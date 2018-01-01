Ask HN: Why isn't grpc popular within functional languages?

I'm myself enthusiastic Clojure programmer but I wanted to use the gRPC with my next project but I found out that the API of the java-library isn't any functional and actually gRPC doesn't have any "reference"-implementations for functional languages. Is there some reason gRPC isn't more widely used within FP community, ie. is there other
, more functional protocols?
Haskell jumps through mathematically monadic hoops to fit this class of behaviors into its functional programming paradigm. Clojure, being more practical, offers its transactional structures as a possible way of reasoning about remote calls in terms of asynchrony (a failed procedure call might be considered a process that never finishes (or not)).
Good luck.