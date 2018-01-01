Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
EFF Urges Court to Roll Back Ruling Allowing Remote-Control Spying (eff.org)
66 points by DiabloD3 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



It means the US goverment can farm out spying on American citizens to friendly foreign agencies then claim to have no involvment in it. Brilliant. Sounds like "rendition"


I see this repeated often, but has the problem ever actually been substantiated with proof? Collection of data by allies makes sense, but USPI would still need to be minimized, just as if NSA had collected it. Is that incorrect?


.. and aren't bound by 4A etc.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: