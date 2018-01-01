Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
EFF Urges Court to Roll Back Ruling Allowing Remote-Control Spying
(
eff.org
)
66 points
by
DiabloD3
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
vfclists
11 months ago
It means the US goverment can farm out spying on American citizens to friendly foreign agencies then claim to have no involvment in it. Brilliant. Sounds like "rendition"
willstrafach
11 months ago
I see this repeated often, but has the problem ever actually been substantiated with proof? Collection of data by allies makes sense, but USPI would still need to be minimized, just as if NSA had collected it. Is that incorrect?
1001101
11 months ago
.. and aren't bound by 4A etc.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: