Integrability in elementary terms
http://math.stanford.edu/~conrad/papers/elemint.pdf

One of the few correct proofs that e^{x^2} cannot be integrated using elementary functions, by one of the true masters of our time, Prof. Brian Conrad. The only prerequisite is proof of Liouville's theorem, Theorem 4.1 in the paper. By contrast, the proof in the book "Topological Galois Theory" by Askold Khovanskii is fraught with inaccurate details.




See http://www.springer.com/us/book/9783540214939 or Barry Trager's PhD Thesis




