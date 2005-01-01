Their press releases and Twitter posts do not have the same track record; you can see refutation of Wikileaks Tweets in their replies.
I don't think it's in dispute that Wikileaks is biased; it has an overt anti-American military/foreign policy stature. This is informed from Assange's experiences and upbringing. Assange shouldn't be expected to release documents that contradict his narrative. We don't get mad at RT.com for failing to expose Russian corruption or Voice of America for failing to report on U.S. bombings of noncombatants.
I agree WL's press releases and Tweets are inaccurate and opportunistic.
Yet Wikileaks seems to be in some weird guerilla moral territory that basically every corporation seems to occupy. They provide some necessary good, and because of it, many of us ignore the bad. I don't think we should though.
