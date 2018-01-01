Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Lanesurfing, a new tool for planning roadtrips (lanesurfing.com)
2 points by CalRobert 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Doesn't seem to work well on iOS. Among other things, the map is very blocky on a Retina display.

Also, there is nothing here that tells you where this service/app works. By zooming out, I can see a map of the U.K. Does it work outside of the U.K.?

Where is a link that tells us how the site works and gives us examples of why and how we might want to use it?


Thanks for commenting! Hmm, the only iOS device I have at the moment is an iPhone 5C. I'll try it on more. It works anywhere, but it happens to center on the UK for the moment. I'll work on examples; on short; I wanted to find neat stuff along routes (I'm headed from Dublin to Killarney - but there's this cool castle in Cashel on the way!) and it was kind of a pain with single-point oriented travel sites.




