Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snowden’s Box – The human network behind the leak (harpers.org)
110 points by seagullz 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 13 comments



I pity Dale when NSA reads the article. Telling everyone that you have the whole snowden material? Mate, that's irresposible and stupid


You're right.

"We brought the material down. Now it’s hidden somewhere else — off Dale’s property in a location known only to him."

Good lord.


"Yet we hang on to such items."

Jesus, as if its some sort of folksy thing you're going to pull out and show your grand kids one day.


You scoff, but I'd wager that a USB stick would count as folksy in 50 years.


well in 50 years they can speak about it that way.

besides, im talking about the content.


Well, IANAL, but I believe that it's actually not illegal for him to possess it.

And what would be the gain in harassing him? I'm sure that the NSA has by now figured out what he took. 


  The institutions and endeavors we regard as ironclad — from
  parenting to politics — are actually held together with chewing
  gum and duct tape. Nothing truly works, at least not for long,
  or not in the way it’s supposed to. This reality is terrifying,
  because it exposes the precariousness of the existing order.
  But it’s also liberating, because it encourages the individual
  to act, to defy the ominous mythology of competence and control.


It's called the "social contract". It would be more concerning if it wasn't this way.


I don't understand why the files didn't get encrypted and then massively uploaded, like the wikileaks insurance files.

That turns it into a problem of securely archiving a 256bit string and escrowing it or doing some k of n thing such that it gets released if Poitras/Snowden/etc. go missing, ensuring they don't go missing. That's a much simpler problem than dealing with 8GB+ of data.

(And it only really works if you either publicize this or let NSA and any other potential adversary know about it; and you then end up with the "anyone who wants to cause trouble for NSA knocks off enough people to trigger the insurance file" problem if it's public...)


Maybe if your fear is that the NSA tapped the entire Internet, you might think they can trace the origin location of such a large upload.


How do we know that they're not online somewhere?


I'm gobsmacked by that choice of return address. From "B Manning"? Only one digit off from his real address?

Maybe it was a test. Let's say that he in fact mailed the package anonymously. So interception would arguably have told him that he was under observation. But still, using "B Manning" seems like a confounder, even if a small one.

I'm guessing that he used different return addresses for the other two boxes. Controls for the test, as it were.


For those who'd rather have the article displayed as a single page: http://harpers.org/archive/2017/05/snowdens-box/?single=1




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: