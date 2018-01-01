I wonder if platforms like Django are a few years away from this. It seems that RoR is also losing lots of mindshare, it wasn't that long ago that we had a RoR article on the frontpage every other day. Such is life I guess... frameworks come and they go...
The beauty of Drupal was that it gave technically minded non-developers the tools to build complex sites reasonably easily. Most people I know who are/were drupal advocates got into it in that way. Myself included.
With Drupal 8, they've spent years creating a 'perfect' code architecture, while totally forgetting non enterprise site builders - and the end user. The overall editor experience is only marginally better than D7, which was years behind the state of the art.
It was only sort of possible to download and install Drupal and have a working website out of the box, but it's now so complex that no one other than an experienced Drupal developer will be able to do it at all.
5 years or so ago Drupal was a really good option. Now, I'd only recommend it to a client if they had complex and specific requirements, a six plus figure budget and preferably some in-house developers.
