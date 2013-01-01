There is also the possibility of complete existential freedom. Freedom to choose meaning can be very frightening. Humanity is still driven by the meaning and purpose programmed by evolution and slightly modulated by cultural evolution. When technology advances, it will become possible to modify personal or collective meaning at will or fulfill evolutionary desires more directly.
Creat Filter Hypothesis:
The reason why it's difficult to meet technically advanced aliens in the galaxy is because technology enables direct ways to get meaning and satisfaction that far surpasses anything the real world can offer. Each civilization develops to the point where they can produce technology that short circuits the evolutionary drive and replace it with something better (It can be 'Enlightement', 'Soma', 'immersive neural lace games and soap opera', or 'permanent intellectual, physical and existential orgasm by brain fungus') or alternatively they start to
modify their core utility function that gives them meaning and purpose.
Intelligent agent can't derive meaning from rationality or intelligence using deduction. Self preservation is not more logical than being happy, it's provided by evolution. Those who explore universe have not fallen into this filter or have not opted to remove this desire.
Civilizations that pass this Great Filter are puritans
It's an argument that's been around a long time. It's a recipe for remorse.
That's a really beautiful sentiment. Lifelessness doesn't have happiness!
This writer seems not to have explored very much philosophy, and without wanting to damp his imagination or enthusiasm I have to say that the idea of making the universe resemble our domestic environment as much as possible strikes me as a bit...trite. I don't find it so hard to conceive of planetary or cosmic-scale dynamic systems that might be locally hostile to life but of staggering natural beauty. One might argue that skilled mathematicians enjoy private vistas whose extent is only limited by their cognitive capability, or conversely that the most elaborate and variegated manifestations of life are merely an expansion in conventional space of some higher-dimensional universal function.
Stanislaw Lem's Cyberiad story collection considers the ends of endeavor from several perspectives, including that of a society that has reached the Highest Possible Level of Development which naturally proves to be a severe disappointment to its less-developed discoverers. Those engineers troubled by ethical or philosophical uncertainties would do well to read it (followed by everything else he's written, though not necessarily at the same time).
"For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion." (Ecclesiastes 9:4)
Frankly I'm glad someone is publishing thoughts on bigger topics... we could use more of this and less myoptic focus on the latest my-tribe-other-tribe cultural dominance outrage circus.
There is also Drake's equation.... your opinion on that is probably already formed, so why discuss it?
Okay that's not quite fair, nor am I entirely serious. But the point is that there are way too many assumptions going on in this article, and I'm seeing these same seeds still at work here on earth in the ways people treat, say, Cuban people, immigrants or bacteria.
From the article: "So, it is small-time to make just the world a better place."
It's not "small-time". It's essential. Until we learn how to do this, scaling humanity to a galactic extent will only scale our unresolved existential challenges.
When we have our current home running so that current and future people can live up to their potential, I'll feel more confident about our chances in spreading out into a larger neighborhood.
A decent metaphor is that trying to make 1 system more reliable quickly becomes less cost effective than making a network that increases reliability via redundancy. While we have all of our life on one planet all our failures are essentially total. Have life on many planets limits the impact of catastrophic failures/random accidents.
The website highscalability.com is a good resource on this topic of fault tolerance and availability. It turns out that a lot of what applies to keeping services like Google running applies to the entirety of the human race.
Every days, stars explode and planets are torn to pieces. None of it matters because there's nobody for it to matter to.
Moreover, any catastrophe on the table that humans can forseeably produce is nothing compared to nature. Pop off every nuke we've got in coral reefs, burn every forest into CO2 and dump all our toxic water in pristine rivers - the total effect will be nothing next to a decent-sized supervolcano eruption or asteroid strike. And that's not even getting into stellar events.
AI is just a bundle of humanity's fears/hopes about being replaced. Silly humans! There is nothing more human than a human.
My comment was more a practical one - in the cosmic sense, a machine is going to get there earlier and go farther.
I mean if you just look at all the energy sun is 'wasting' at every moment throughout its 5B yr lifespan wouldnt that be better utilized by creating more life and more branches for evolution? if thats true for one star then imagine what can be achieved throughout the galaxy!
Surely, the star at the center of our solar system is the biggest polluter. Can you argue otherwise?
This article is nonsense, a rock is a rock and is in perfect balance with the rest if the universe within its space time, and needs no interference by egotistical selfish humans
