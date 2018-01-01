Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Best resources for running a successful Kickstarter campaign?
2 points by shahzeb 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
What are some good ebooks / actual books / websites out there for running a successful online fundraising campaign?



Why don't you observe the successful campaigns yourself and copy what they do?




