Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Best resources for running a successful Kickstarter campaign?
2 points
by
shahzeb
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
What are some good ebooks / actual books / websites out there for running a successful online fundraising campaign?
chatmasta
11 months ago
Why don't you observe the successful campaigns yourself and copy what they do?
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: