Ask HN: Is Uber or other higher burn rate startup are ponzy schemes?
1 point
by
ijafri
11 months ago
hide
past
web
favorite
2 comments
ijafri
11 months ago
They are never going to be profitable period. Then why?
Stevenjo
11 months ago
Its not just Uber. Many "startup"s are ponzy schemes. They are in fact ponzy schemes within larger ponzy schemes.
