Ask HN: How do I persuade my designer that a character is useful

Hi guys, we are a couple of friends building a product. I'm the so called 'leader', and I'm having the following problem - I'm a huge fan of Github and Travis CI design. I just love the characters and the way they help the marketing of the product. I have a great idea of a character that fits the purpose of the product. The problem is that the designer doesn't like having a character in the logo as it is 'too childish' .Of course, I mentioned we can use it in email marketing etc.In my opinion having the character in the logo is crucial to the marketing. How do I persuade her that we must do this? What are the pros and cons to having a character? In short... can you compare the success of top products who feature a character in their logo and top products which do not. e.g which one maximizes the probability of a 'unicorn'.