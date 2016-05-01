|
|Ask HN: How do I persuade my designer that a character is useful
|
6 points by interdrift 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 45 comments
|Hi guys, we are a couple of friends building a product. I'm the so called 'leader', and I'm having the following problem -
I'm a huge fan of Github and Travis CI design. I just love the characters and the way they help the marketing of the product. I have a great idea of a character that fits the purpose of the product. The problem is that the designer doesn't like having a character in the logo as it is 'too childish' .Of course, I mentioned we can use it in email marketing etc.In my opinion having the character in the logo is crucial to the marketing. How do I persuade her that we must do this? What are the pros and cons to having a character? In short... can you compare the success of top products who feature a character in their logo and top products which do not. e.g which one maximizes the probability of a 'unicorn'.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact
> Third, use the phrase “disagree and commit.” This phrase will save a lot of time. If you have conviction on a particular direction even though there’s no consensus, it’s helpful to say, “Look, I know we disagree on this but will you gamble with me on it? Disagree and commit?” By the time you’re at this point, no one can know the answer for sure, and you’ll probably get a quick yes.
> Consider how much slower this decision cycle would have been if the team had actually had to convince me rather than simply get my commitment.
From Jeff Bezos' Annual Letter (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1018724/000119312517...)