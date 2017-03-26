Ask HN: How to set up a tech stack/engineering practices for a new team?

I'm currently talking with a non-software tech startup that is currently hiring several developers to create a new product. And it sounds like they don't really have explicit engineering practices or a tech stack. So if I ended up there I would be taking a lead role in defining practices and the tech stack. So I was wanting suggestions for several things. What works well for git? I'm currently looking at gitlab and github but I haven't really spent much time researching the differences. I don't want to self-host the repo. What project management apps would be useful? I'm wanting bug tracking, code reviews, and some kind of project management software. I used Visual Studio Team Services a couple years ago, and liked it, but I'm not attached to any one product. Should I use continuous integretion, and what level of automated testing should I have? I've heard some complaints about running unit tests before any commit? And should testing and code reviews be required for all commits? It's a small startup so there might be some pushback. I don't think they currently do any of that. The dev team will probably be between 5 and 10 users right now. They are developing a windows desktop application and use AWS. So a setup that works with windows and linux would be good. Does anyone have any other general suggestions?