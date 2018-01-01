Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Estimating AI/ML Compute Resources
2 points
by
wonderous
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
Putting aside the knowledge, code, confirms, hardware,datasets, etc. to do a full build, are there any common ways to estimate the compute resources required to do ML learning for a given ML method over a data set of X size?
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: