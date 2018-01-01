Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Automate QA Pipelines for Heroku Review Apps (assertible.com)
5 points by creichert 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



I love how trivial it is to get unique disposable environments for each GitHub pull request automatically w/ Heroku.

This post talks about how to enhance review apps with automated post-deploy QA testing. In short:

- push commits to GitHub PR

- CI builds the code

- Heroku deploys code to a temporary environment

- Assertible runs automated tests against unique Review App environment URL

- Assertible flags GitHub status check as pass or fail, dependending on the results of the tests.

Interested to hear how other people are executing smoke tests & acceptance tests _after_ deployments.


This is actually a pretty cool workflow for teams on GitHub: set up a suite of smoke tests to run after every push on a PR, before manual QA, and before prod.

I'd love to hear how other teams run automated tests during development or any similar workflows.




