Ask HN: How do you design a website in 2017?

|I know how to BUILD a website but I'm curious to know modern workflows for designing a website before build out.
A decade (and a half?) ago, I was comfortable using Photoshop to mock up designs but that seems to have fallen out of favor for vector-based programs/web apps like Sketch, Webflow, etc.
So, HN, what are the tools you use for designing websites in 2017?
Once I've got a good idea of how it all fits together I'll create detailed wireframes in Axure to hand over to the developers. Then I use Sketch for design and Marvell for presentations. I also use Zeplin for hand-off to front end.