Pharmaceutical giant 'plotted to destroy cancer drugs to drive prices up 4000%' (independent.co.uk)
35 points by wasyl 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Yet the names of those responsible are omitted, safely hidden behind 'the company'.


It's exactly like the cyberpunk future I've read about in novels.


With the difference that in most novels usually the good guys win.




