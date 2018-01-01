Hacker News
Pharmaceutical giant 'plotted to destroy cancer drugs to drive prices up 4000%'
(
independent.co.uk
)
35 points
by
wasyl
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
DarkKomunalec
11 months ago
Yet the names of those responsible are omitted, safely hidden behind 'the company'.
westmeal
11 months ago
It's exactly like the cyberpunk future I've read about in novels.
squarefoot
11 months ago
With the difference that in most novels usually the good guys win.
