Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Best sites and blogs for sysadmins?
3 points
by
okneil
109 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Hacker News sysadmins? What great sites or blogs are you reading?
mrmrcoleman
109 days ago
It's a mailing list not a site, but I've been enjoying Cron Weekly recently:
https://www.cronweekly.com/
Also, Devops Weekly is where I get a lot of my news:
http://www.devopsweekly.com/
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Also, Devops Weekly is where I get a lot of my news: http://www.devopsweekly.com/