Ask HN: Best sites and blogs for sysadmins?
3 points by okneil 109 days ago
Hacker News sysadmins? What great sites or blogs are you reading?



It's a mailing list not a site, but I've been enjoying Cron Weekly recently: https://www.cronweekly.com/

Also, Devops Weekly is where I get a lot of my news: http://www.devopsweekly.com/




