Ask HN: Why don't you eat your own dog food ?
3 points by Jayakumark 109 days ago
Some Examples

1. If you work on Android team but use iPhone personally 2. If you work for facebook but never use or have account with facebook 3. Work for AWS but prefer Azure 4. Work in Windows Development but use Linux at home

Why do you do it and what are the reasons for going with competitor products or avoiding your own product.




Well, it could be the wrong tool for the job, eg. I will likely never port my cell # to VOIP, its not gonna save me any money to do so.

Another aspect is the employee doesn't want to think of work when doing something else. For over a decade after my father sold cellphones, he refused to get one as he considered them personal tracking devices. This was caused by Law Enforcement sending him records requests regularly, thus he was way too familiar with how much data AT&T collected about users at the time.


The answer is in the question!

We know what's the best products, and what are not product, but enslavement or spying/privacy infringing systems. We use the former, and avoid the later.

On the other hand, our bosses are not that discerning, they only want to maximize monetary profits, and this mean they will provide average products for the average (undiscerning) customer. Hence Android, facebook, AWS, and MS-Windows.

You can get more insights by studing the bell curve.




