Ask HN: Why don't you eat your own dog food ?

1. If you work on Android team but use iPhone personally
2. If you work for facebook but never use or have account with facebook
3. Work for AWS but prefer Azure
4. Work in Windows Development but use Linux at home
Why do you do it and what are the reasons for going with competitor products or avoiding your own product.
Another aspect is the employee doesn't want to think of work when doing something else. For over a decade after my father sold cellphones, he refused to get one as he considered them personal tracking devices. This was caused by Law Enforcement sending him records requests regularly, thus he was way too familiar with how much data AT&T collected about users at the time.