Ask HN: Where is the line between being challenged and being set up to fail? 1 point by zz-anon 109 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite I'm struggling in my job to overcome some of the corporate structure that his been setup for my team. We are a high-performing agile team with all development based in one area, with product and business leadership in a time zone 7 hours away. This gives us, in theory, 1 hour of overlap a day meaning that if anything comes up outside of that we end up blocked or confused about what product and the business want. When it comes to things we've learned about running an efficient team, we're forced to put those aside (i.e. not do them) because they are incompatible with the time zone difference. I'm a hard worker but after months of this new structure, I certainly feel like we're being set up to fail. I'm trying to understand if that's a reasonable feeling or not. I figured I'd ask the community for advice and input: Where does one draw the line between being challenged and being set up to fail? When you're in a tough situation, how do you know which category you fall into? Thanks in advance.







