|
|Ask HN: Where is the line between being challenged and being set up to fail?
|
1 point by zz-anon 109 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|I'm struggling in my job to overcome some of the corporate structure that his been setup for my team. We are a high-performing agile team with all development based in one area, with product and business leadership in a time zone 7 hours away. This gives us, in theory, 1 hour of overlap a day meaning that if anything comes up outside of that we end up blocked or confused about what product and the business want. When it comes to things we've learned about running an efficient team, we're forced to put those aside (i.e. not do them) because they are incompatible with the time zone difference. I'm a hard worker but after months of this new structure, I certainly feel like we're being set up to fail. I'm trying to understand if that's a reasonable feeling or not. I figured I'd ask the community for advice and input: Where does one draw the line between being challenged and being set up to fail? When you're in a tough situation, how do you know which category you fall into? Thanks in advance.
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
https://www.amazon.com/Have-Fun-at-Work-Livingston/dp/093706...
it has a checklist to answer your question.
I am not so sure it is either/or. Probably your product/business people are as concerned about the success of your product as you are, so if you bring up this issue that communication is a problem, maybe they'll be responsive.
Working across time zones require some adaptation. Often I have meetings at 8am in the morning with people in Europe and Asia, sometimes I have meetings at 8pm at night. If you have a few people who do liasoning on each side, they could each shift schedules by 1 hour and then you have a three hour overlap. You can get better at written communications, there really are a lot of options.
Definitely when you can't get in the face of a "product manager" there are some people who really won't do the job, and sometimes they won't if you can get in their face.