Show HN: Run cpp unit tests from Xcode and Visual studio GUI (github.com)
Hello! CUTI allows you to run your C++ unit tests from Xcode and Visual Studio GUI. It consists of a single header and a CMake file to automatically setup a test project. It also provides an abstraction layer over CPPUNIT to target other platforms (e.g. GNU/Linux)

Your feedback is welcome !




