Show HN: Run cpp unit tests from Xcode and Visual studio GUI
k-brac
109 days ago
k-brac
109 days ago
Hello! CUTI allows you to run your C++ unit tests from Xcode and Visual Studio GUI. It consists of a single header and a CMake file to automatically setup a test project. It also provides an abstraction layer over CPPUNIT to target other platforms (e.g. GNU/Linux)
Your feedback is welcome !
