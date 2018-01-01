Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Tutorials to teach kids programming games
1 point by eumm 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
Hi all,

a friend of mine and me are considering launching a series of books and tutorials about programming for kids. The will be in PDF format so subscribers could view and print it.

Here is the sample tutorial on building a car racing game using Scratch: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/temp-files2/Sample_Scratch_Programming_Lab_01_Street_Racing.pdf

How it is different from Code.org and other free resources: - it provides the tutorial that can be used by the kid alone or along with parents - it could be used in a school

We've tested it in real life and tutorials are working great, and best of all making a game is fun for kids! Tutorial can be used with online Scratch from MIT website.

But still we have some doubts: - Is there a market for this kind of electronic or printed tutorials? - as a parent or teacher would you consider paying for step by step tutorials designed especially for kinds? - mayb we should go with screencasts and video instead (but they can'be printed and will require second screen)

Thanks in advance for your feedback!




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: