|
|Ask HN: Tutorials to teach kids programming games
|
1 point by eumm 109 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|Hi all,
a friend of mine and me are considering launching a series of books and tutorials about programming for kids. The will be in PDF format so subscribers could view and print it.
Here is the sample tutorial on building a car racing game using Scratch: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/temp-files2/Sample_Scratch_Programming_Lab_01_Street_Racing.pdf
How it is different from Code.org and other free resources:
- it provides the tutorial that can be used by the kid alone or along with parents
- it could be used in a school
We've tested it in real life and tutorials are working great, and best of all making a game is fun for kids! Tutorial can be used with online Scratch from MIT website.
But still we have some doubts:
- Is there a market for this kind of electronic or printed tutorials?
- as a parent or teacher would you consider paying for step by step tutorials designed especially for kinds?
- mayb we should go with screencasts and video instead (but they can'be printed and will require second screen)
Thanks in advance for your feedback!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact