Ask HN: Tutorials to teach kids programming games

a friend of mine and me are considering launching a series of books and tutorials about programming for kids. The will be in PDF format so subscribers could view and print it.

Here is the sample tutorial on building a car racing game using Scratch: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/temp-files2/Sample_Scratch_Programming_Lab_01_Street_Racing.pdf

How it is different from Code.org and other free resources: - it provides the tutorial that can be used by the kid alone or along with parents - it could be used in a school

We've tested it in real life and tutorials are working great, and best of all making a game is fun for kids! Tutorial can be used with online Scratch from MIT website.

But still we have some doubts: - Is there a market for this kind of electronic or printed tutorials? - as a parent or teacher would you consider paying for step by step tutorials designed especially for kinds? - mayb we should go with screencasts and video instead (but they can'be printed and will require second screen)

Thanks in advance for your feedback!