Burger King advert sabotaged on Wikipedia
bbc.com
1 point
by
rusanu
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
rusanu
11 months ago
BK edits Wiki entry on the Whopper to say is "America's favorite burger", then launches ad that reads from Wikipedia on Home Smart devices. What could go wrong? Wiki entry is edited to read "worst hamburger product" and ad campaign happily reads the new description...
