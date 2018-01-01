Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Burger King advert sabotaged on Wikipedia (bbc.com)
1 point by rusanu 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



BK edits Wiki entry on the Whopper to say is "America's favorite burger", then launches ad that reads from Wikipedia on Home Smart devices. What could go wrong? Wiki entry is edited to read "worst hamburger product" and ad campaign happily reads the new description...




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: