Google Hire
(
withgoogle.com
)
2 points
by
graghav
110 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
throwaway_374
110 days ago
What is this? Just because it has Google in it you expect me to provide my credentials to sign-in without any description of what you are offering? Assuming this is a Google product, the product management genius behind this needs to be squarely told this is an extremely shoddy, ill-thought and frankly assuming landing page.
