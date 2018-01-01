Hacker News
The Rise of Luxury Student Homes in the US
(
student.com
)
1 point
by
rbanffy
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
edeion
11 months ago
This looks pretty much like advertisement. From the title, I was more expecting/hoping some economic considerations regarding the increase of the economic inequalities.
