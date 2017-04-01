Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: VHDL pseudo random number tutorial
2 points by chclau 110 days ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
Six chapter tutorial - Pseudo random number generation with VHDL, Vivado and Matlab:

1. Initial LFSR code

2. LFSR testbench

3. Upgrading the LFSR code (using symbolic constants, etc.)

4. Exporting the VHDL simulation data to files

5. Checking the data with Matlab algorithms

6. Analyzing the output data with Matlab (FFT)

http://fpgasite.blogspot.co.il/2017/04/pseudo-random-generator-tutorial.html




It would probably be better to create a regular submission for the URL.


Thanks for your comment but this is a tutorial that people can actually try out, change, and learn from. All the sources are released at github. Why is it not fit for Show HN in your opinion?


Because the link is not clickable.


Ah OK well I will do in a few days... Don't want to SPAM. Thanks


I suspect it would be ok to do so whenever, but talking with mods using the |contact| link is an alternative.




